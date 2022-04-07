Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain 34.55% so far this year. What now?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $101.18 at the close of the session, down -0.02%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q1 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5495024. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 5495024. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now 34.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $104.39 and lowest of $100.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.84, which means current price is +50.50% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 3447600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $79, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.13, while it was recorded at 102.59 for the last single week of trading, and 71.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

There are presently around $36,015 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.9 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 26,539,301 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,305,949 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 301,030,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,875,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,332,949 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,122 shares during the same period.