Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Revenue clocked in at $10.59 billion, up 0.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $21.88 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.28, while the highest price level was $21.99. The company report on April 5, 2022 that The WoodWick® Candle Brand Launches New Innovative Fragrance Diffuser, Unlike Anything in the Market.

The WoodWick® Radiance Diffuser Offers Elevated Look and Captivating Glow, for Ultimate Ambiance.

Premium candle company the WoodWick® Candle Brand announces the launch of the WoodWick® Radiance diffuser – a battery-operated diffuser designed to reflect the brand’s iconic hourglass silhouette and provide consumers with an easy to change refill process that doesn’t require water. When powered on and paired with a favorite WoodWick® brand candles scent, Radiance seamlessly elevates a space, emitting a captivating glow and fragrance throw that adds a unique feature to the ambiance in any room.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.18 percent and weekly performance of -1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 4788167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.96, while it was recorded at 21.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 5.38%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,164 million, or 93.70% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,926,047, which is approximately 12.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 43,704,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.21 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $924.1 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 30,097,360 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 25,489,719 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 324,313,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,901,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,788 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,925,833 shares during the same period.