MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Is Currently -1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] loss -1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $13.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday May 4, 2022. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday May 5, 2022 to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should dial 1-866-834-4126 ten minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the company’s investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website through June 5, 2022.

MGIC Investment Corporation represents 323.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.17 billion with the latest information. MTG stock price has been found in the range of $13.085 to $13.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 4153004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on MTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.97.

Trading performance analysis for MTG stock

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, MTG shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.66, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 10.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $4,063 million, or 99.60% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,859,674, which is approximately -1.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,745,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.46 million in MTG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $298.35 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -21.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 23,787,380 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 37,573,519 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 244,598,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,959,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,698,751 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,716,359 shares during the same period.