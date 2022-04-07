Market cap of Moxian [BVI] Inc [MOXC] reaches 46.54M – now what?

Moxian (BVI) Inc [NASDAQ: MOXC] gained 39.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Moxian Raises $40 Million in Private Placements and Starts Bitcoin Mining Operations.

Moxian (BVI) Inc (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), an Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that the Company has closed its private placement issue of 16 million new ordinary shares at $2.50 per share, raising an aggregate US$40 million. US$29.8 million from the private placement have been utilized to purchase bitcoin mining assets and the balance retained as working capital. Both transactions and the related agreements were approved by the shareholders of the Company at a Special Meeting held on December 28, 2022.

The mining assets will be progressively deployed in operation in the United States beginning at the end of February 2022, representing a first step towards a diversification of the Company’s business.

Moxian (BVI) Inc represents 19.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.54 million with the latest information. MOXC stock price has been found in the range of $1.59 to $2.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.61K shares, MOXC reached a trading volume of 7766369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian (BVI) Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for MOXC stock

Moxian (BVI) Inc [MOXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.76. With this latest performance, MOXC shares gained by 58.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Moxian (BVI) Inc [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7000, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1500 for the last 200 days.

Moxian [BVI] Inc [MOXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moxian (BVI) Inc [MOXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68. Moxian (BVI) Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.68.

Return on Total Capital for MOXC is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moxian (BVI) Inc [MOXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, MOXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moxian (BVI) Inc [MOXC] managed to generate an average of $9,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Moxian (BVI) Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moxian [BVI] Inc [MOXC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 324,025, which is approximately 86.341% of the company’s market cap and around 40.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 151,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in MOXC stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.15 million in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly 548.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian (BVI) Inc [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 443,156 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 535,081 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 63,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 914,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,022 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 451,189 shares during the same period.