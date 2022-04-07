Market cap of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] reaches 13.82M – now what?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] price surged by 29.63 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Partners With A-Nation to Provide Data and Programmatic Advertising.

A-Nation Selects Mobiquity to Promote Brand Awareness of Tokens and Film Release.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider. Mobiquity Technologies has been chosen to promote brand awareness for A-Nation’s cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases.

A sum of 76271787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 119.55K shares. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.75 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.25. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares gained by 30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3700 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -463.55 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1307.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,203.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -393.03.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 150,050 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,050 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.