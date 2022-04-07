Market cap of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] reaches 48.19B – now what?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] jumped around 0.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $85.57 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Donation Benefits Ohio State’s School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Marathon Petroleum donated $250,000 to The Ohio State University School of Environment and Natural Resources (SENR) to advance terrestrial wildlife ecology research, student learning and sustainability, and diversity and inclusion scholarships.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is now 33.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPC Stock saw the intraday high of $85.94 and lowest of $84.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.10, which means current price is +33.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 4559983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $88.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.29, while it was recorded at 85.13 for the last single week of trading, and 66.07 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 24.05%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $38,228 million, or 82.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,814,113, which is approximately -3.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,626,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -3.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 18,575,540 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 48,616,460 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 384,085,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,277,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,607 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,514,650 shares during the same period.