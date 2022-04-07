Market cap of Lilium N.V. [LILM] reaches 1.52B – now what?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Lilium begins flight testing in Spain.

A sum of 8310562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Lilium N.V. shares reached a high of $5.52 and dropped to a low of $4.84 until finishing in the latest session at $5.14.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.33. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32236.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.47. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 62.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $174 million, or 11.90% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,072,215, which is approximately 2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 29.93% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,212,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.79 million in LILM stocks shares; and PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., currently with $21.07 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 7,678,243 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 6,341,712 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,759,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,778,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,990,742 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,339,658 shares during the same period.