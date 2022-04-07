Market Analysts see NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] falling to $210. Time to buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] slipped around -1.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $174.02 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Renewed Commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance Goals.

Company highlights year-over-year ESG progress and provides roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2035.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices. The report includes details on NXP’s overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and guiding principles, the company’s mid-term and long-term ESG goals, and key metrics for use in measuring the company’s progress and performance.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock is now -23.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXPI Stock saw the intraday high of $177.25 and lowest of $169.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.91, which means current price is +3.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 3738376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $239.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $230 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $255 to $270, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 7.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.98, while it was recorded at 179.76 for the last single week of trading, and 205.32 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.83%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $41,979 million, or 94.00% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,341,781, which is approximately 3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,543,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.02 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 39.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 17,686,025 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 18,406,529 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 203,690,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,782,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,448,601 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794,123 shares during the same period.