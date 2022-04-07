Market Analysts see NiSource Inc. [NI] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] gained 1.88% or 0.6 points to close at $32.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4528985 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that NISOURCE APPOINTS KIM CUCCIA AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced Interim General Counsel Kim Cuccia has been appointed to the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately, after the conclusion of a nationwide search. Cuccia assumed the role of Interim General Counsel following the departure of Anne-Marie D’Angelo in late 2021.

“Kim Cuccia has an excellent legal mind and outstanding experience in the utilities sector. We are delighted to appoint her as our next General Counsel and Corporate Secretary,” said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. “Throughout her 14-year career at NiSource, Kim has served the company expertly in a number of legal and leadership roles of increasing importance. Her knowledge of the business along with her demonstrated ability to thoughtfully navigate complex issues make her acutely qualified to lead the next chapter for our legal function.”.

It opened the trading session at $31.96, the shares rose to $32.585 and dropped to $31.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NI points out that the company has recorded 31.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, NI reached to a volume of 4528985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.67, while it was recorded at 31.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $12,081 million, or 94.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,114,664, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,459,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $708.0 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 44,520,643 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 44,386,988 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 290,295,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,203,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,730,962 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,467,501 shares during the same period.