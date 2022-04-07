Market Analysts see MGM Resorts International [MGM] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.92%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that MGM Resorts International Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022. MGM Resorts will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 9652143.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock dropped by -5.70%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.92. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.33 billion, with 465.19 million shares outstanding and 362.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 5000281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 53 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.70, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 42.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,968 million, or 72.40% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,100,501, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,615,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $719.91 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -32.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

350 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 30,639,953 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 29,098,006 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 251,536,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,274,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,867,503 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,207,516 shares during the same period.