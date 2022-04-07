Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Synopsys and Juniper Networks Invest in New Company to Pursue Fast-Growing Silicon Photonics Market.

New Company Will Provide Industry’s First “Laser-on-a-Chip” Open Silicon Photonics Platform for Telecom, Datacom, LiDAR, Healthcare, HPC, AI, and Optical Computing Applications.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) today announced that they have closed a transaction to form a new, separate company that will provide the industry with an open silicon photonics platform to address the growing photonic requirements in applications such as telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing. The new company’s open silicon photonics platform will include integrated lasers, optical amplifiers, and a full suite of photonic components to form a complete solution that will be accessible through a Process Design Kit (PDK). The platform will enable a new level of integration at an unmatched price point, with the lowest power consumption for high-performance Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs). The name of the new company will be announced at a later date.

A sum of 4839156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. Juniper Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $36.11 and dropped to a low of $35.25 until finishing in the latest session at $35.58.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.31. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On December 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 28 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 36.53 for the last single week of trading, and 31.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,919 million, or 95.80% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,434,416, which is approximately -3.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,349,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 9.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,101,494 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 27,488,915 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 247,297,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,887,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,630,607 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,664 shares during the same period.