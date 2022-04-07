Market Analysts see International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] falling to $124. Time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $129.515 during the day while it closed the day at $129.39. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Announcing IBM z16: Real-time AI for Transaction Processing at Scale and Industry’s First Quantum-Safe System.

IBM z16 integrates the IBM Telum processor so clients can infuse AI inferencing for real-time insights .

International Business Machines Corporation stock has also loss -2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBM stock has declined by -6.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.84% and lost -3.19% year-on date.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $116.25 billion, with 898.20 million shares outstanding and 895.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 3955236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.24, while it was recorded at 129.74 for the last single week of trading, and 132.99 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,477 million, or 57.30% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.44 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.84 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,181 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,624,309 shares. Additionally, 1,012 investors decreased positions by around 31,149,991 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 444,474,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,248,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,490,760 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,249,024 shares during the same period.