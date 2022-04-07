Market Analysts see FedEx Corporation [FDX] gaining to $288. Time to buy?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] loss -3.33% or -7.03 points to close at $204.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3485233 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Delivering for Good: Cold-chain Storage Enables Greater Vaccine Distribution.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– FedEx Corporation.

Heart to Heart International improves healthcare access in the US and around the world. FedEx is a long-time supporter of Heart to Heart International, and through a recent donation helped the organization create cold chain storage capabilities. Cold chain storage is essential for keeping many medicines and vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, safe along the journey from manufacturer to end user.

It opened the trading session at $209.50, the shares rose to $209.50 and dropped to $203.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FDX points out that the company has recorded -9.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 3485233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $293.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 7.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.28. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.75, while it was recorded at 217.13 for the last single week of trading, and 249.68 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 19.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $39,410 million, or 73.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,390,509, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,674,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -3.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,776,537 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 14,773,759 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 158,199,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,749,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 262 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,722 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,091,958 shares during the same period.