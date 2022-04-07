Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] falling to $140. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] plunged by -$4.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $128.23 during the day while it closed the day at $125.47. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Etsy names Raina Moskowitz Chief Operating Officer; Expands Executive Team with the appointment of Kim Seymour as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Leadership structure will help enable Etsy to scale its marketplace capabilities further and unlock additional growth opportunities.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Raina Moskowitz, who has been with Etsy since 2018, will take on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In addition, the company is expanding its executive team with the addition of Kim Seymour as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective on or about April 26, 2022. Raina and Kim are both based at Etsy’s Brooklyn, NY headquarters, reporting to CEO Josh Silverman.

Etsy Inc. stock has also loss -6.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETSY stock has declined by -33.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.12% and lost -42.69% year-on date.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $15.59 billion, with 128.64 million shares outstanding and 126.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 3520911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $206.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 9.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.91, while it was recorded at 128.64 for the last single week of trading, and 196.42 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 39.45%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,000 million, or 92.10% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,585,452, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,744,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $683.36 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 4.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 11,673,050 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 10,139,316 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 93,383,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,196,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,772 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623,900 shares during the same period.