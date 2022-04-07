Market Analysts see BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] traded at a high on 04/06/22, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.37. The company report on March 29, 2022 that BigBear.ai to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on March 30.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 30, 2022, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “BBAI” on December 8, 2021.

BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers will ring the bell alongside members of the Company’s executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17958273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at 21.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.74%.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $1.39 billion, with 135.57 million shares outstanding and 12.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.35K shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 17958273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.39. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.20 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.90 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $136 million, or 9.80% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 4,999,216, which is approximately 614.174% of the company’s market cap and around 90.72% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,856,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.88 million in BBAI stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $28.56 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 10,782,447 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 27,957,522 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,562,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,177,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,439 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 25,988,759 shares during the same period.