Market Analysts see Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.67 during the day while it closed the day at $2.57. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Agenus’ CD137 Agonist (AGEN2373) Advances in the Clinic, Triggering Milestone Payment from Gilead.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced receipt of a $5M clinical milestone payment for AGEN2373 (conditionally active CD137 agonist). AGEN2373 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b combination study with botensilimab (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4), in melanoma patients who had relapsed on, or were refractory to, prior anti-PD-1 therapy.

“The majority of patients treated with anti-PD-1 progress within a year and are in need of more effective treatment options,” said Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “Botensilimab has shown promising activity in a wide range of treatment-resistant cancers, including melanoma. The rationale to combine botensilimab and AGEN2373 is based on preclinical evidence we reported of enhanced tumor control with this approach in a PD-1 resistant melanoma model. This study represents a rationally designed combination strategy to bring novel therapies to cancer patients.”.

Agenus Inc. stock has also loss -7.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -19.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.59% and lost -20.19% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $632.61 million, with 256.64 million shares outstanding and 228.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 4760455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $344 million, or 53.30% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 21,170,850, which is approximately 71.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,649,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.36 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.32 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 18.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,675,284 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,825,914 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 86,454,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,955,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,697 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,797,721 shares during the same period.