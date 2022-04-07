JP Morgan lifts Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Exceeding Expectations.

REPORTED NET REVENUES OF $1.6 BILLION UP 22% VERSUS Q1 2021.

OPERATING MARGIN WAS 14.7%; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN WAS 14.9% VERSUS 13.3% IN Q1 2021.

A sum of 5153114 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. Levi Strauss & Co. shares reached a high of $19.61 and dropped to a low of $18.53 until finishing in the latest session at $19.41.

The one-year LEVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.75. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $31.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $32 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEVI shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 24.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.57. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LEVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,475 million, or 80.00% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,061,598, which is approximately 6.285% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 5,440,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.23 million in LEVI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $104.07 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly -9.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 10,358,036 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 11,752,686 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 52,731,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,842,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,908,032 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,812 shares during the same period.