For Tapestry Inc. [TPR], Analyst sees a rise to $62. What next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $33.59 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. to Present at Bank of America’s Consumer & Retail Technology Conference.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, available to the general public, and archived for a period of five business days. To access the presentation, log onto Tapestry’s Investor Relations website or utilize Bank of America’s webcast link.

Tapestry Inc. represents 271.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.12 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $32.98 to $34.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4599624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.25. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.91, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 40.19 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $8,165 million, or 92.10% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $642.81 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

292 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,703,340 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 25,607,275 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 192,641,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,952,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,918,679 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,609 shares during the same period.