For Dollar General Corporation [DG], Analyst sees a rise to $220. What next?

It opened the trading session at $228.83, the shares rose to $239.32 and dropped to $228.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DG points out that the company has recorded 15.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, DG reached to a volume of 3548046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $246.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $250 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.95, while it was recorded at 228.71 for the last single week of trading, and 219.78 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 10.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $50,004 million, or 97.60% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,522,760, which is approximately 15.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,399,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.13 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -0.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 609 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 14,205,592 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 10,579,743 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 193,229,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,014,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,072,513 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,983 shares during the same period.