For CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] traded at a high on 04/06/22, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.80. The company report on April 6, 2022 that CTI BioPharma to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3935678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at 9.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.94%.

The market cap for CTIC stock reached $498.34 million, with 93.82 million shares outstanding and 72.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 3935678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $9.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -119.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.61. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$2,280,478 per employee.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $227 million, or 51.80% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,929,690, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,800,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.8 million in CTIC stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $33.92 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 7,871,767 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 14,247,978 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,621,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,740,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,745,788 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 10,008,430 shares during the same period.