Fastenal Company [FAST] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 First Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2022 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:.

A sum of 3341405 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.52M shares. Fastenal Company shares reached a high of $59.83 and dropped to a low of $58.85 until finishing in the latest session at $59.73.

The one-year FAST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.18. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $59.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 53 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.08, while it was recorded at 59.65 for the last single week of trading, and 56.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,805 million, or 79.10% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,942,929, which is approximately 0.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,507,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 1.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 20,710,583 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 18,468,229 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 412,694,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,873,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,828 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,838 shares during the same period.