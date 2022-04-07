Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Is Currently -3.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -3.16% or -1.54 points to close at $47.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6813656 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that NEW LATITUDE 5000 SERIES ARE DELL’S MOST SUSTAINABLE LAPTOPS YET*.

New sustainable materials across more products and packaging designed to help reduce environmental impact.

It opened the trading session at $48.24, the shares rose to $48.44 and dropped to $46.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded -11.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 6813656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $63.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.25. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.47, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 53.27 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $11,184 million, or 85.00% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $991.73 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $836.78 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 45,248,526 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 56,639,465 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 127,952,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,840,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,544,881 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 22,092,684 shares during the same period.