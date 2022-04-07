Credit Suisse slashes price target on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] – find out why.

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $3.33. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Press Release: Sanofi launches first-in-pharma Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.61 percent and weekly performance of -4.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 4629149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.18.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,106 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 129,760,624, which is approximately 4.465% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,541,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.85 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $56.24 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 27,371,948 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 32,764,116 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 265,980,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,116,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,830,140 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,207 shares during the same period.