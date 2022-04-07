Colliers Securities slashes price target on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] – find out why.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] closed the trading session at $15.30 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.115, while the highest price level was $16.28. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Support Significant Growth Opportunities.

New 219,000 sq. ft. facility in Portland, TN to further optimize EBOS manufacturing processes and expand production capacity.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced that it has opened a new manufacturing facility in Portland, TN, positioning the company to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.04 percent and weekly performance of -14.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, SHLS reached to a volume of 5092559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $28.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $20, while Truist kept a Hold rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 765.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.67. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.42, while it was recorded at 16.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.85 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 71.86%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,878,401, which is approximately 7.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,331,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.96 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.87 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 2.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 16,465,159 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,951,685 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 88,004,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,421,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,205,651 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,242 shares during the same period.