Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Stock trading around $1.71 per share: What’s Next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $2.01. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Data from the Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Cancer Immunotherapy I/ONTAK (E7777) for the Treatment of Persistent or Recurrent Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Support of BLA Submission.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products in oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today reported topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of I/ONTAK (E7777), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The topline results for I/ONTAK (denileukin diftitox), a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously marketed ONTAK®, were consistent with the prior formulation. Moreover, no new safety signals were identified. Based on this data, Citius anticipates filing a biologics license application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2022.

“We are encouraged by the results of the study, which we believe are clinically meaningful, and are hopeful that I/ONTAK will be an important treatment option for patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL. There is no single standard of care for this orphan disease. We believe the full body of data from this and prior studies will support a successful reintroduction of denileukin diftitox to the market. We are eager to move forward with a BLA submission for the treatment of CTCL later this year. This important milestone brings Citius one step closer to launching its first commercial product next year, if approved by the FDA,” stated Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.04 percent and weekly performance of -2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 13519416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

CTXR stock trade performance evaluation

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6042, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8609 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 18.90% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,128,256, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,176,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.84 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,976,511 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,437,928 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 20,190,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,605,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,684 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,353 shares during the same period.