Citigroup lifts Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $115.15 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Duke Energy Awards More Than $300,000 in Grants to Innovative K-12 Education Initiatives Across Indiana.

Grants will support programs based in Clark, Daviess, Hamilton, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Monroe, Morgan, Ripley, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Vigo counties.

Duke Energy Corporation represents 769.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.74 billion with the latest information. DUK stock price has been found in the range of $112.49 to $115.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3412924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $109.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $108 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.10 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.79, while it was recorded at 112.79 for the last single week of trading, and 103.00 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $54,444 million, or 63.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,738,560, which is approximately 0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,412,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.43 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

960 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 21,582,356 shares. Additionally, 665 investors decreased positions by around 18,084,693 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 444,194,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,861,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,544,257 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,298,765 shares during the same period.