Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock has also gained 7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBR stock has inclined by 49.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.28% and gained 35.63% year-on date.

The market cap for EBR stock reached $12.96 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 535.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, EBR reached a trading volume of 4050348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

EBR stock trade performance evaluation

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, EBR shares gained by 26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 8,094,667 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,780,003 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,128,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,002,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 807,923 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,422 shares during the same period.