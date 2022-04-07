CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] is -45.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that CarLotz Strengthens Executive Leadership Team.

Ozan Kaya Named President.

CarLotz Inc. represents 114.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.33 million with the latest information. LOTZ stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 4157168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.53 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7536, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2058 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.98 and a Gross Margin at +2.79. CarLotz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.26.

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

There are presently around $43 million, or 50.00% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP with ownership of 7,204,828, which is approximately 4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,961,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $4.56 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 6,656,354 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 862,053 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,278,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,796,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,914 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 218,262 shares during the same period.