Cano Health Inc. [CANO] is -37.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.94%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

Increases 2022 Guidance for Membership, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA .

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CANO stock dropped by -58.41%. The one-year Cano Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.14. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.58 billion, with 177.73 million shares outstanding and 119.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, CANO stock reached a trading volume of 5731365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 22.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,013 million, or 81.10% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,989,715, which is approximately -8.157% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,135,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.33 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $70.98 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 28,475,110 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 17,267,816 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 115,379,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,122,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,232,044 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,612,656 shares during the same period.