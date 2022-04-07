Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] – find out why.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] loss -17.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Hyzon Motors Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2021 results, delivers fuel cell vehicles, playing a pivotal role in the transition to hydrogen.

Recent Business Highlights.

Increased backlog1,2 to $287M up 246% from our last update in July 2021.

Hyzon Motors Inc. represents 234.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. HYZN stock price has been found in the range of $5.03 to $5.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 5555768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.86. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $204 million, or 15.30% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 3,628,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.54 million in HYZN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $20.44 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 12,750,602 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,817,110 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,249,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,816,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,380,132 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,900,651 shares during the same period.