Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell -48.90% so far this year. What now?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.34. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Calithera Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision-oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3779403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calithera Biosciences Inc. stands at 8.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.33%.

The market cap for CALA stock reached $28.89 million, with 75.04 million shares outstanding and 65.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 3779403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has CALA stock performed recently?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4851, while it was recorded at 0.3622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3209 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $15 million, or 59.70% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,733,000, which is approximately 1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 7,452,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in CALA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.21 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 233.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 10,905,150 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,687,053 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,578,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,170,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,284 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,414,620 shares during the same period.