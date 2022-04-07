BofA Securities lifts Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Host Investor Day.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, May 20, 2022. The Investor Day will include a series of presentations by the company’s senior management team, which will provide insight into Blue Owl’s long-term growth strategy. Presentations will begin at 8:30 am ET followed by a Q&A session.

In-person and webcast registration details can be found on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl’s website at www.blueowl.com.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock rose by 26.73%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.47. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.63 billion, with 413.38 million shares outstanding and 156.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 3850011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 76.87.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 40.10%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,901 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP with ownership of 112,040,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $632.17 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -19.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 233,542,035 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 49,554,590 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 174,309,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,406,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,480,946 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,103 shares during the same period.