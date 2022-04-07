BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] – find out why.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.03%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Announces Retirement of Director.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announced today that Geoffrey Handley will be retiring from the Company’s board of directors effective March 31, 2022.

“It has been an honour and a genuine pleasure working with my fellow directors and the Company’s management team over the years,” commented Geoff. “Endeavour has come a long way, showing its ability to weather the many storms that mining brings. I have the utmost confidence that the Company will achieve great things in the years ahead.”.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -17.82%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.04.

The market cap for the stock reached $743.27 million, with 170.55 million shares outstanding and 169.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 3581814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.08 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $20.96 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,165,318 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,128,241 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,295,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,589,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,948 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 851,211 shares during the same period.