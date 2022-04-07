Blackstone Inc. [BX] is -8.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -4.34% or -5.37 points to close at $118.24 with a heavy trading volume of 4778823 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Supporting Cambridge’s Life Sciences Ecosystem: Q&A with James Seppala and Tim Schoen.

James Seppala and Tim Schoen discuss BioMed Realty’s footprint in the UK and the opportunity in the life sciences real estate market in the years ahead.

It opened the trading session at $123.00, the shares rose to $123.00 and dropped to $117.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 3.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, BX reached to a volume of 4778823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $151.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 103 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.93, while it was recorded at 125.50 for the last single week of trading, and 123.08 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 23.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $54,183 million, or 64.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,935,913, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,485,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.58 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 846 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 44,488,659 shares. Additionally, 605 investors decreased positions by around 28,176,406 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 365,675,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,340,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,885,752 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,939,186 shares during the same period.