BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $80

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.57 during the day while it closed the day at $19.88. The company report on April 6, 2022 that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of IGALMI™ (dexmedetomidine) Sublingual Film for Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I or II Disorder in Adults.

First and only FDA-approved orally dissolving sublingual film for mild, moderate or severe agitation in patients with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder1.

IGALMI demonstrated onset of action as early as 20 minutes and high response rate with both 120 mcg and 180 mcg doses in pivotal studies1.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -8.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTAI stock has declined by -1.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.95% and lost -2.21% year-on date.

The market cap for BTAI stock reached $539.74 million, with 28.00 million shares outstanding and 19.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 347.83K shares, BTAI reached a trading volume of 14882450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $77.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on BTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

BTAI stock trade performance evaluation

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.34. With this latest performance, BTAI shares gained by 11.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.93, while it was recorded at 20.54 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.55.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $277 million, or 56.00% of BTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,197,049, which is approximately 10.875% of the company’s market cap and around 32.01% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,508,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.99 million in BTAI stocks shares; and ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $28.04 million in BTAI stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTAI] by around 1,653,324 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 529,565 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,744,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,927,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTAI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,981 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 307,037 shares during the same period.