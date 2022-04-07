Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Revenue clocked in at $7.88 billion, down -32.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin Join Bath & Body Works Board of Directors.

These additions have international backgrounds and extensive global experience.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin joined the company’s Board of Directors. Alessandro Bogliolo has more than 30 years of experience in retail and luxury brands and most recently served as chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co. Juan Rajlin is the vice president and treasurer of Alphabet Inc. and joins the Bath & Body Works Board with a rich background in finance, data analytics and consumer trends.

A sum of 5033466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $47.77 and dropped to a low of $45.92 until finishing in the latest session at $46.91.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $105 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $78, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.92, while it was recorded at 47.98 for the last single week of trading, and 62.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 17.36%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,870 million, or 98.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,496,965, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $837.87 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 18,582,938 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 27,500,751 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 185,632,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,716,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,566,078 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,491,950 shares during the same period.