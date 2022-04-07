Argus lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.46 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that MCCANN WORLDGROUP NAMED GLOBAL AGENCY NETWORK OF THE YEAR AT 2022 INTERNATIONAL ANDY AWARDS.

McCann Worldgroup was named “Network Of The Year” at the 2022 International ANDY Awards in New York. The International ANDY Awards, the first major awards show of the year, celebrate the ideas, craft, innovation and brave thinking that pushes the advertising industry forward. The ANDYs are presented by The Advertising Club of New York.

McCann Worldgroup agencies won awards for eight individual campaigns from eight countries, representing the contributions of 12 different agencies.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock is now -7.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IPG Stock saw the intraday high of $35.21 and lowest of $34.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.98, which means current price is +8.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4418830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.63, while it was recorded at 35.05 for the last single week of trading, and 35.93 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $13,651 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.35 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 21,629,143 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 22,648,364 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 348,318,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,595,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,032,237 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,681,529 shares during the same period.