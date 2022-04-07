Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -2.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -4.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $159.98 at the close of the session, down -2.75%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Analog Devices Outlines Strong Strategic Vision and New Financial Model at 2022 Investor Day.

– Actions Underway Include Driving Growth Through Customer Success and Moving Up the Technology Stack to Build and Empower the Intelligent Edge.

– Reinforces High-Performance Broad Portfolio; Diverse Customers, Applications, and Markets; Customer-Centric Culture; and Resilient Hybrid Manufacturing Model.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now -8.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $163.515 and lowest of $155.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.95, which means current price is +11.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 7223524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $204.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $204 to $208. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $196, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADI shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 54.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.96, while it was recorded at 164.30 for the last single week of trading, and 168.94 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.71%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $72,793 million, or 88.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,027,491, which is approximately 0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.89 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.45 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -11.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 724 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 19,590,516 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 34,027,317 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 401,395,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,013,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,012 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 7,884,170 shares during the same period.