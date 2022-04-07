Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $20

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] price surged by 79.70 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Advent Technologies and Hyundai Motor Company enter into Technology Assessment, Sales and Development Agreement.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of a technology assessment, sales, and development agreement with Hyundai Motor Company (“Hyundai”), a leading multinational automotive manufacturer offering a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in over 200 countries.

Advent and Hyundai aim to deliver green energy solutions to current high carbon applications, using fuel cell technology. Under the agreement, Hyundai will provide catalysts to Advent for evaluation in its proprietary Membrane Electrode Assemblies (“MEAs”), while Advent intends to support Hyundai in fulfilling its fuel cell project needs, through:.

A sum of 159714722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 791.54K shares. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.98 and dropped to a low of $2.47 until finishing in the latest session at $3.63.

The one-year ADN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.82. The average equity rating for ADN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

ADN Stock Performance Analysis:

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.62. With this latest performance, ADN shares gained by 25.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 33.50% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,814,184, which is approximately 17.812% of the company’s market cap and around 47.67% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,778,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 million in ADN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.96 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly -0.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 2,893,563 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,981,789 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,507,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,383,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,313 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,966 shares during the same period.