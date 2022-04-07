1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] Is Currently -12.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] price plunged by -12.17 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on March 31, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING 1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version that has been amended and restated to clarify that our 2022 guidance is based on a comparison to 2021 pro forma results.

A sum of 3611809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares reached a high of $1.86 and dropped to a low of $1.65 until finishing in the latest session at $1.66.

The one-year GOED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.47. The average equity rating for GOED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOED shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GOED Stock Performance Analysis:

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, GOED shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8782, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5977 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1847 Goedeker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.72.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68 million, or 34.10% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,916,141, which is approximately 546.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,992,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.44 million in GOED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.65 million in GOED stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1847 Goedeker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 12,921,353 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 10,798,177 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,490,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,209,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,483,958 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,488,291 shares during the same period.