why The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $383.64

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $309.10 during the day while it closed the day at $304.86. The company report on April 5, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation Invests $6.6M to Build, Repair & Renovate Homes for Veterans.

More Than 400 U.S. Military Veterans Receiving Housing Support Through Latest Grants by the Home Depot Foundation.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -26.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.47% and lost -26.54% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $312.36 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4373247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $383.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $470 to $430. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $448 to $405, while Truist kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 425 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 8.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 333.58, while it was recorded at 304.02 for the last single week of trading, and 349.99 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $224,269 million, or 72.30% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,202,329, which is approximately -0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,040,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.4 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.89 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,640 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 20,130,993 shares. Additionally, 1,386 investors decreased positions by around 26,800,262 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 686,981,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,912,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 430 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,515 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,600 shares during the same period.