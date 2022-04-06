why Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $325.49

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -5.86% or -14.14 points to close at $227.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4809787 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Snowflake Extends Relationship with AWS to Improve Demand Forecasting and Delivery for the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry.

New offering delivers Amazon purchase order data directly within the Snowflake Data Cloud for seamless inventory management.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced an extension of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to improve demand forecasting and delivery for the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. This latest development will offer customers the ability to receive Amazon purchase order (PO) data and leverage product demand forecast data generated by Amazon Forecast within Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud.

It opened the trading session at $239.27, the shares rose to $240.91 and dropped to $224.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded -24.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 4809787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $325.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on SNOW stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 344 to 390.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 16.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 741.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.03, while it was recorded at 232.78 for the last single week of trading, and 294.83 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.59 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $47,798 million, or 71.00% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,102,653, which is approximately -15.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.69 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 27,912,512 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 22,597,529 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 159,970,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,480,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,867,034 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,554,610 shares during the same period.