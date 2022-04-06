why Celsion Corporation [CLSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.00

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] gained 26.42% or 1.3 points to close at $6.22 with a heavy trading volume of 11925801 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that CLSN: DSMB Recommends Continuing to Dose Patients in OVATION 2 Study….

By David Bautz, PhD.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $7.68 and dropped to $4.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLSN points out that the company has recorded -53.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 49.87K shares, CLSN reached to a volume of 11925801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSN shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15.

Trading performance analysis for CLSN stock

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 33.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3697.28. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4296.71.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.29. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$795,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.30% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 259,113, which is approximately -0.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in CLSN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 71,943 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 165,915 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 284,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,515 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578 shares during the same period.