Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Is Currently -2.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] slipped around -1.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $48.12 at the close of the session, down -2.47%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that DNA Data Storage Alliance Welcomes 50th Member.

– Alliance now comprised of diverse groups with 11 public companies, 14 private companies, 2 consultancies, 2 venture capital firms, 17 universities, 5 research non-profits and 1 foundation –.

The DNA Data Storage Alliance, an organization formed in 2020 by Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem based on DNA as a data storage medium, today announced that the organization has expanded to more than 50 members with the recent addition of FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. The Fujifilm Group of companies leverages its depth of knowledge and core technologies for fields including both bioscience and data storage, among others. The rapid expansion and interest from a range of organizations demonstrates the growing interest in DNA Data Storage. The Alliance now includes 11 public companies, 14 private companies, 2 consultancies, 2 venture capital firms, 17 universities, 5 research non-profits and 1 foundation. Since its founding, the Alliance has grown an online presence, published the whitepaper: An Introduction to DNA Data Storage, organized the first DNA Data Storage track at the SNIA Storage Developer Conference and participated in a number of industry events.

Western Digital Corporation stock is now -26.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDC Stock saw the intraday high of $49.15 and lowest of $47.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.19, which means current price is +9.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 5939093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 120 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.00, while it was recorded at 49.22 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 23.30%.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $12,475 million, or 83.70% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,190,258, which is approximately 5.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,026,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $622.0 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 4.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 22,860,017 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 18,751,589 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 211,220,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,832,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,257,861 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,433,544 shares during the same period.