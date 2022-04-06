Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] loss -7.56% on the last trading session, reaching $177.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Tokens.com Reports 2021 Financial Results.

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse, Defi, Blockchain Gaming and NFTs, is pleased to report its financial results for the 12 months ending December 30, 2021.

“Q4 was our third quarter as a public company and our second full quarter with the proceeds from the April 2021 fundraise deployed,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “We achieved several milestones in 2021, including going public and two capital raises. We diversified our investments into new Web3 verticals including blockchain gaming and building a significant business in the Metaverse sector.”.

Coinbase Global Inc. represents 214.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.49 billion with the latest information. COIN stock price has been found in the range of $176.26 to $191.325.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 4988374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $311.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $444 to $377. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $420 to $360, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 345 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 12.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.38. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.34, while it was recorded at 188.47 for the last single week of trading, and 243.45 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $16,302 million, or 47.80% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,764,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -22.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 579 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 37,271,156 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 9,932,264 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 37,857,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,061,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 315 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,060,941 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,887 shares during the same period.