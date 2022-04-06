Wall Street Analyst Initiated VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] loss -4.76% or -0.06 points to close at $1.20 with a heavy trading volume of 8114106 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that VistaGen to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (VistaGen), a late clinical-stage, neuro-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Shawn Singh will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim Analyst Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time during the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.

In addition to his fireside chat, Mr. Singh will provide a recorded corporate presentation, available on demand to all registered conference attendees, during which he will highlight VistaGen’s pipeline, recent achievements, and anticipated milestones. A link to the recorded presentation may be found on the ‘Events’ page within the ‘Investors’ section of the VistaGen website, beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $1.24, the shares rose to $1.31 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTGN points out that the company has recorded -56.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 8114106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3550, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1854 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1636.66. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1646.09.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.04. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$854,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $174 million, or 71.60% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.22 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $16.27 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 11,822,214 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,075,729 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 121,266,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,164,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,569,515 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,468,816 shares during the same period.