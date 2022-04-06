Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGNT] closed the trading session at $8.03 on 04/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.95, while the highest price level was $9.46. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Cognyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2022 Results.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2022 (“Q4 FYE22” and “FYE22”).

“In the fourth quarter, revenue was $125 million, up about $7 million sequentially from the third quarter, but several million dollars below the midpoint of our guidance. Our results reflect continued supply chain issues, as well as a lower conversion of our pipeline than we expected at the time of our last earnings conference call. We are proactively addressing these issues, but our ability to forecast with any level of precision is currently limited. As a result, we are unable to provide FYE23 guidance and long-term targets at this time,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.76 percent and weekly performance of -33.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 912.98K shares, CGNT reached to a volume of 5470502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNT shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Cognyte Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognyte Software Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognyte Software Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

CGNT stock trade performance evaluation

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.14. With this latest performance, CGNT shares dropped by -26.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGNT is now 4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.10. Additionally, CGNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] managed to generate an average of $7,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Cognyte Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $716 million, or 94.30% of CGNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,599,276, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,239,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.43 million in CGNT stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $46.21 million in CGNT stock with ownership of nearly 12647.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognyte Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGNT] by around 11,849,743 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,399,927 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 38,171,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,420,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,812 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,009,174 shares during the same period.