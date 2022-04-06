Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] traded at a low on 04/05/22, posting a -6.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.53. The company report on April 5, 2022 that ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2021 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company.

05 April 2022, 16:30 CET.

ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4300239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for MT stock reached $28.50 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 658.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 4300239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.36, while it was recorded at 32.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.86 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,612 million, or 5.90% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 20,241,339, which is approximately -24.669% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,691,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.16 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $78.39 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 9,295,733 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 23,972,882 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 19,540,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,808,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,774,277 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,825,053 shares during the same period.