Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] moved down -4.93: Why It’s Important

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the appointment of Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Gillian brings 30 years of finance and operational experience in the technology industry, serving in multiple CFO, board member, advisory and investor roles. Gillian will report to Vimeo Chief Executive Officer Anjali Sud and oversee all corporate finance, accounting, investor relations and administrative functions.

“Gillian stands out as a strategic, battle-tested leader with decades of experience across every angle of finance, and a consistent record of driving growth and shareholder value in companies pursuing new and emerging markets,” said Anjali Sud, Vimeo CEO. “She’s been an effective steward of capital throughout her career, and a builder of world-class finance talent and teams. I am thrilled to have her as a partner for Vimeo’s next phase as a public company.”.

Vimeo Inc. stock has also loss -3.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VMEO stock has declined by -26.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.44% and lost -32.29% year-on date.

The market cap for VMEO stock reached $2.00 billion, with 160.66 million shares outstanding and 150.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 5780314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMEO in the course of the last twelve months was 128.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VMEO stock trade performance evaluation

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, VMEO shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.44% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.21 for the last single week of trading, and 26.36 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,742 million, or 89.20% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,634,772, which is approximately -3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,227,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.6 million in VMEO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $116.88 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 23,060,832 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 24,408,555 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 88,761,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,231,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,888,488 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 10,985,414 shares during the same period.