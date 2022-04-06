Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 billion, down -44.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] price plunged by -4.42 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Vertiv Names Giordano Albertazzi President of the Americas Region.

Karsten Winther to lead Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Giordano Albertazzi has been appointed President, Americas. Albertazzi most recently served as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a role that will be assumed by Karsten Winther, currently vice president of sales in EMEA. As President Americas, Albertazzi will have responsibility for the Americas business, leveraging his experience and successes in EMEA to elevate the strategic and financial performance of the Americas region.

A sum of 4378561 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.13M shares. Vertiv Holdings Co shares reached a high of $14.61 and dropped to a low of $13.755 until finishing in the latest session at $13.85.

The one-year VRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.81. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $16.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 37.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 23.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,732 million, or 90.30% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately -36.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,556,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.8 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.14 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 12.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 44,037,716 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 39,543,110 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 242,961,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,542,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,378,147 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,584,330 shares during the same period.